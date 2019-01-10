Clear
Trump announces he will cancel his trip to Davos over shutdown

President Donald Trump announced Thursday he has canceled a ...

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 12:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump announced Thursday he has canceled a planned trip to Switzerland to attend the World Economy Forum in Davos, hours after saying the trip was still on.

"Because of the Democrats intransigence on Border Security and the great importance of Safety for our Nation, I am respectfully cancelling my very important trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum," he wrote. "My warmest regards and apologies to the @WEF!"

Trump was due to depart for the mountainside conference in two weeks. He was to be accompanied by a large delegation of Cabinet officials.

Trump attended the summit last year, and was pleased with the reception he received, according to people who spoke to him afterward.

The annual conference brings together powerful executives, finance ministers, and other members of the global elite.

Sunny skies and a wind shift will start a warm up for Thursday!
