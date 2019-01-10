Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

These are some of the world's most expensive divorces

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos, the world's richest couple, are splitting up, which could become the most expensive divorce in history.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 11:00 AM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2019 11:11 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The world's richest couple is splitting up.

Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, are getting a divorce after 25 years of marriage, according to a joint statement put out Wednesday on the Amazon CEO's Twitter account.

"After a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends," the couple said in the statement.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other," the statement continued. "If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again."

Bezos, 54, and MacKenzie, 48, met and got married while working at D.E. Shaw, a New York-based hedge fund, in the early 90s. Shortly after, they packed up and moved across the country to Seattle, where Bezos launched Amazon.

Bezos is now the world's richest person, with an estimated net worth of $137 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That means this divorce could end up being very costly.

MacKenzie is an author of multiple novels, including Traps and The Testing of Luther Albright.

Last year, the couple announced plans to commit $2 billion to fund existing nonprofits that help homeless families and also to create a network of preschools in low-income communities.

In the joint statement, the couple said they looked forward to continuing working together as "parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures."

They have four children.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 8°
Sunny skies and a wind shift will start a warm up for Thursday!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester family feeling effects of government shutdown

Image

Donation drives to help Rochester families impacted by shutdown

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

NIACC sweeps Iowa Central in hoops action

Image

Preventing drug addiction

Image

TSA & the partial shutdown

Image

Final day to move out

Image

Wednesday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Rock wall could improve performance in the classroom

Image

Backpack Program at Rushford-Peterson sees need decrease

Community Events