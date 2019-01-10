Rwandan model may have been killed by domestic worker, police say

A prominent Rwandan model found dead in her parent's home may have been killed by a domestic worker, according to police.
Alexia Mupende, 35, was found dead with stab wounds on Tuesday at her family's home in Kigali, Rwanda's capital.
"It was around 7.30 p.m. local time, her body was found on the bed. The suspect is the family's domestic help or house boy, his name is Niyireba Antione. Police are still looking for him," police spokesman John Bosco Kabera said.
Kabera said the suspect fled the home that night, and his whereabouts remain unknown. Mupende was due to get married next month, according to local media reports.
Tributes have poured in for Mupende who was described as a warm and hardworking person. Hundreds of fans gathered outside her parents' house to pay their respects.
Mupende had lived in Kenya and Uganda before moving back to her native Rwanda, where she studied business information and technology, the reports said.
In a poem paying tribute to the model, Hope Azeda, the founder of a local arts group with which Mupende had collaborated for years, described the her as "beautiful and eloquent,"
