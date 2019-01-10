Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Justice has been served,' DeAndre Harris says of sentence for his beating

DeAndre Harris, the African-American man who was beaten in a parking garage during racially charged protests...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 11:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

DeAndre Harris, the African-American man who was beaten in a parking garage during racially charged protests in Virginia, says justice has been served after a man involved in the attack was sentenced this week.

Daniel Borden of Ohio was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for participating in the beating during the August 2017 Unite the Right rally protests in Charlottesville.

2017 Charlottesville white nationalist rally

Charlottesville

Civil disobedience

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Discrimination

Law and legal system

Midwestern United States

North America

Ohio

Protests and demonstrations

Racism and racial discrimination

Right-wing extremism

Sentencing

Societal issues

Society

Southeastern United States

The Americas

Unite the Right

United States

Virginia

White supremacy and neo-Nazism

Borden received a 20-year sentence Monday, with 16 years and two months suspended -- meaning he will serve just under four years for his role in the beating.

Harris said he was hoping Borden would get a longer sentence, but he's just glad to be alive.

"I think he should have got more time .... but justice has been served. I'm still here. That's all I'm really grateful for," he told CNN's Don Lemon.

In May, Borden entered an Alford plea to a charge of malicious wounding, acknowledging there was enough evidence to prove he was among the men who attacked Harris without admitting guilt, according to CNN affiliate WVIR.

During his sentencing Monday, he apologized to the people of Charlottesville and to Harris, who was not in court. He told the judge he is not a bigot and expressed remorse for his actions.

The defendant was one of four men charged with the beating of Harris at the gathering of white nationalists and other far-right groups that culminated in the death of Heather Heyer when a man drove a car through a crowd of counterprotesters. A jury recommended last month that her killer, James Fields, be sentenced to life in prison.

The rally was originally planned as a protest over the city of Charlottesville's decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a park.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 3°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -2°
Clouds will come and go - but temps are on their way up for the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Preventing drug addiction

Image

TSA & the partial shutdown

Image

Final day to move out

Image

Wednesday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Rock wall could improve performance in the classroom

Image

Backpack Program at Rushford-Peterson sees need decrease

Image

National Blue Blood Drive sees officers give back

Image

hacienda assault

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

New EMS truck in service in Byron

Community Events