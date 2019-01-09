Clear
Australian police arrest man over suspicious packages sent to embassies and consulates

Australian police have arrested a man suspected of sending more than ...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 7:29 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 7:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Australian police have arrested a man suspected of sending more than two dozen suspicious packages to embassies and consulates throughout the country, authorities said Thursday in Australia.

The 48-year-old man from Shepparton in Victoria was arrested at his home Wednesday night, the Australian Federal Police and Victoria Police said in a joint statement. He was charged with sending dangerous articles to be carried by a postal service and is scheduled to appear before Melbourne Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Police did not release the suspect's name. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The man sent 38 parcels to consulates and embassies in Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney, with a substance that is suspected to have come from his Shepparton home, according to authorities. The packages were delivered Wednesday.

Police have so far recovered 29 packages, which will be forensically tested, police said.

The British, American, Croatian, New Zealand and Swiss consulates in Melbourne confirmed to CNN on Wednesday that they had received suspicious items in the mail.

Police said they have identified all the intended recipients and have put procedures in place to recover the outstanding packages.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, authorities said.

Article Comments

Clouds will come and go - but temps are on their way up for the weekend!
