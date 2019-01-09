Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

House Democrats force GOP to vote on protecting Obamacare

The House voted Wednesday on a resolution affirming the chamber's authority to defend the Affordable Care Ac...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 4:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The House voted Wednesday on a resolution affirming the chamber's authority to defend the Affordable Care Act in federal court.

The move was designed by newly empowered Democrats to put Republicans on the record voting for or against protecting Obamacare and its safeguards for those with pre-existing conditions. The GOP has for years fought against the law, with House Republicans voting in 2017 for repeal.

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US House of Representatives

US political parties

US Republican Party

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Health and medical

Health care

Health care policy and law

Health care reform

Health insurance

Insurance

Law and legal system

Obamacare

Political platforms and issues

Wednesday's vote was 235 to 192, with three Republicans supporting the measure.

Lawmakers last week approved a rules package for 116th Congress that gave the House the ability to intervene in a lawsuit that threatens to bring down the landmark health care law. The new rule directs the House's Office of General Counsel to represent lawmakers in any litigation involving the act and authorizes hiring of outside counsel.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a New Yorker and chair of the Democratic caucus, said earlier Wednesday that the standalone resolution is an opportunity to demonstrate support for the law.

"This issue is so significant that we believe outside of the context of the rules package, we want to give our colleagues -- Democrats and Republicans -- the opportunity to go on record and declare do you stand with the American people as it relates to the Affordable Care Act and protecting people with pre-existing conditions?" Jeffries said prior to the vote.

A federal judge in Texas last month ruled that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional because Congress eliminated the individual mandate penalty by reducing it to $0, starting this year.

District Judge Reed O'Connor found that renders the mandate itself unconstitutional and the rest of the law therefore cannot stand. But he issued an order in late December saying that the act can remain in effect pending appeal.

The Trump administration is not defending Obamacare from the lawsuit, which was filed by a coalition of Republican-led states.

This prompted a group of Democratic states to step in. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who is leading that group, filed to appeal O'Connor's ruling last week.

Supporting the Affordable Care Act, including its popular provisions that protect those with less-than-perfect health histories, helped Democrats retake the House in the midterm elections in November. Since then, the party's leaders have repeatedly said they will swiftly work to uphold the law.

The move to intervene, however, is largely symbolic. The case is now working its way through the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The bill was also designed to give Democrats a chance to be on the record supporting it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 2°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -3°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 0°
Clouds will come and go - but temps are on their way up for the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

hacienda assault

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

New EMS truck in service in Byron

Image

Pledge at Meeting

Image

No upgrades for RPS transportation

Image

Heading for the Border

Image

Ice is thinning on area lakes

Image

Local band inducted in to Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame

Image

Prep basketball highlights 1-8-19

Image

Start of Minnesota Legislative Session

Community Events