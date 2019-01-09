Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Homeless man in GoFundMe case arrested

Johnny Bobbitt Jr., the homeless man accused of conspiring to deceive donors in a fraudulent crowdfunding sc...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 4:39 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 4:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Johnny Bobbitt Jr., the homeless man accused of conspiring to deceive donors in a fraudulent crowdfunding scheme, was arrested Wednesday in Philadelphia after he failed to appear in court the day before.

The Burlington County Office of the Public Defender, which is representing Bobbitt, declined to comment.

Arrest warrants

Arrests

Burlington

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Crowdfunding

GoFundMe

Homelessness

Larceny and theft

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

North America

Northeastern United States

Poverty and homelessness

Property crimes

Sharing and on-demand economy

Social and economic status

Societal issues

Society

The Americas

United States

Vermont

Bobbitt, who was due to appear in court following his failure to attend pretrial services for his pending fraud charges, was taken into custody around 10:45 a.m., according to Joel Bewley, spokesman for the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey.

Bewley confirmed that his office requested Bobbitt's arrest after he did not appear in court Tuesday.

Bobbitt became a viral sensation last year after New Jersey woman Kate McClure said he gave her his last $20 while she was stranded without gas on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia. McClure and her boyfriend, Mark D'Amico, started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Bobbitt.

The campaign made more than $400,000, which Bobbitt then accused McClure and D'Amico, who live in Florence Township, of using for their personal benefit. His lawyers sued the couple last August, claiming the funds were never used as promised.

In November, prosecutors alleged that the fundraiser was part of a scam perpetrated by all three individuals.

"The paying-it-forward story that drove this fundraiser might seem too good to be true," Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said then. "Unfortunately, it was. The entire campaign was predicated on a lie."

After fees, the proceeds of the campaign netted about $367,000, all deposited into McClure's accounts, Coffina said. Bobbitt received $75,000, and within months McClure and D'Amico had "squandered" their share to buy a car, high-end handbags and trips, Coffina said. They also used it at casinos, he said.

The three face charges of second-degree theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception.

GoFundMe has since made refunds to thousands of people who donated, thinking they were giving to Bobbitt.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 2°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -3°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 0°
Clouds will come and go - but temps are on their way up for the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

hacienda assault

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

New EMS truck in service in Byron

Image

Pledge at Meeting

Image

No upgrades for RPS transportation

Image

Heading for the Border

Image

Ice is thinning on area lakes

Image

Local band inducted in to Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame

Image

Prep basketball highlights 1-8-19

Image

Start of Minnesota Legislative Session

Community Events