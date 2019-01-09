Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Schumer: Trump walked out of the meeting

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said President Trump "sort of slammed the table" and walked out after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi refused to agree on funding the construction of a wall at the US-Mexico border.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 3:08 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 3:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump walked out of discussions to end a partial government shutdown, now in its third week, calling discussions with congressional Democrats "a total waste of time."

"Just left a meeting with Chuck and Nancy, a total waste of time. I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works!" Trump said.

Top congressional Democrats blasted Trump after the meeting Wednesday afternoon, accusing him of indifference to struggling federal workers and not trying to negotiate as the government shutdown drags on.

"Unfortunately, the President just got up and walked out," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said. "He asked Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi, 'Will you agree to my wall?' She said no. And he just got up and said, 'Then we have nothing to discuss,' and he just walked out. Again, we saw a temper tantrum because he couldn't get his way, and he just walked out of the meeting."

Pelosi, speaking alongside Schumer outside the White House, said Trump was "insensitive" to federal workers missing pay during the shutdown and alluded to Trump's own privileged upbringing.

"He thinks maybe they could just ask their father for money, but they can't," Pelosi said.

She added, "If you don't understand financial insecurity then you would have a policy that takes pride in saying, 'I'm going to keep government shut down for months or years unless you totally agree to my position.' "

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 2°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -3°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -1°
Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

hacienda assault

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

New EMS truck in service in Byron

Image

Pledge at Meeting

Image

No upgrades for RPS transportation

Image

Heading for the Border

Image

Ice is thinning on area lakes

Image

Local band inducted in to Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame

Image

Prep basketball highlights 1-8-19

Image

Start of Minnesota Legislative Session

Community Events