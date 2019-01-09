Clear
Trump suggests he may use executive authority on border

President Donald Trump suggested a day after ...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 11:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump suggested a day after his prime-time Oval Office address that he may use executive authority to secure funds for a border wall if negotiations to reopen the government break down with Democrats.

"I really believe the Democrats and the Republicans are working together. I think something will happen, I hope," he said during a bill signing event in the Oval Office. "Otherwise we'll go about it in a different manner."

The White House is continuing a full-court press to argue that there is a "crisis" on the southern border and that a wall is the solution to that problem.

Trump and Democrats remain at an impasse over border wall funding, with Trump so far refusing to agree to a spending bill that does not include border wall funding and Democrats refusing to support legislation that does fund a border wall.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Trump stopped short of declaring a national emergency to fund his promised border wall. But he's not ruled it out and is still mulling that option, according to aides.

Trump said on Wednesday the border remains a sore spot on an otherwise cheery record.

"We're having some very good times in our country. We're doing very well except for the border," he said. "The border is a big problem. It's a very dangerous problem."

"So many good things are happening, but we have to take care of the border and we're all working together," he said.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week.
