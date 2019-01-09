Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kevin Hart says 'I'm over it' and won't host the Oscars

It's official: ...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 12:00 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 12:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's official: Kevin Hart will not host this year's Oscars.

The comedian and actor appeared on "Good Morning America" Wednesday and told host Michael Strahan "no" when asked if he will helm the Academy Awards on February 24.

Academy Awards

Arts and entertainment

Awards and prizes

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Celebrities

Entertainment and arts awards

Kevin Hart

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Movie awards

Movies

Hart stepped down December 7 from hosting the Oscars -- just two days after announcing he would host -- after homophobic comments he made years ago resurfaced.

Hart, who had repeatedly apologized for the comments and tweets made between 2009 and 2011 -- said Wednesday that he's "done" apologizing.

"I'm over it," he told Strahan. "There's no more conversation about it. I'm over that, I'm over the moment. I'm not giving no more explanation of who I am ... I'm just done. If you didn't [hear the apology], then I don't know what you're looking for."

"I'm a good person," he added. "I love to love. If you don't see that, then that means it's a problem with you. I have nothing else to prove."

The question of whether Hart would reconsider taking the Oscars gig resurfaced last week after Ellen DeGeneres expressed support for him on her talk show and said she had called the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences to talk about how to bring Hart back.

Hart, who is making TV appearances in promotion of his new movie, "The Upside," told DeGeneres he was "evaluating" his decision.

That interview received some backlash and CNN's Don Lemon called Hart out on his show for giving an "insincere" apology.

CNN has reached out to Hart's representatives for comment.

The Academy has yet to comment on who will take Hart's place or if the awards show will go without a host this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -4°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -4°
Rochester
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -6°
Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

New EMS truck in service in Byron

Image

Pledge at Meeting

Image

No upgrades for RPS transportation

Image

Heading for the Border

Image

Ice is thinning on area lakes

Image

Local band inducted in to Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame

Image

Prep basketball highlights 1-8-19

Image

Start of Minnesota Legislative Session

Image

Windy conditions make for precarious driving

Community Events