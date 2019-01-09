3 stabbed, gunshots heard as Nigeria's ruling party rally descends into chaos

At least three people were stabbed Tuesday after violence flared at a campaign rally in Lagos, southwestern Nigeria, police said.

Lagos state Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode addressed thousands of supporters at the event, organized by Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress party.

Africa Continents and regions Crime, law enforcement and corrections Crimes against persons Criminal offenses Elections and campaigns Government and public administration Lagos Nigeria Politics Stabbings Western Africa Labor and employment Labor relations Labor unions

Violence broke out after members of a transport union stormed the campaign venue, said Lagos police spokesman Chike Oti.

The violence was directed at supporters of a top transport union official, MC Oluomo (real name Musiliu Akinsanya), who was among those stabbed at the rally, according to police. Police said the union official and others were discharged following treatment at a hospital.

Video from the rally posted online shows men brandishing machetes as people cower and run for safety. Gunshots can be heard.

Three journalists covering the event were injured, a Lagos-based journalists' union said in a statement on Wednesday.

It called for a media boycott of political rallies by parties who cannot provide "minimum security" for journalists covering their campaigns.

Police said 16 people were arrested following an investigation. Tuesday's incident has sparked fears of election-related violence as Nigeria begins a heated campaign season leading up to a general election in February.