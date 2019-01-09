Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Woman accidentally prescribed erectile dysfunction cream for eye condition

When looking for treatment for her eye condition, a woman was incorrectly given an erectile dysfunction crea...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 10:16 AM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 10:16 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

When looking for treatment for her eye condition, a woman was incorrectly given an erectile dysfunction cream to be used on her eyes, resulting in chemical injury.

The woman was prescribed and dispensed the erectile dysfunction cream, Vitaros, instead of the eye ointment, VitA-POS, according to an article in the journal BMJ Case Reports. The event was reported in by Dr. Magdalena Edington and colleagues from the Tennent Institute of Ophthalmology in Glasgow, UK.

Beauty and personal care

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer products

Cosmetics and toiletries

Diseases and disorders

Eye disorders and injuries

Health and medical

Sexual and reproductive health

Sexual dysfunction

Skin care products

Urogenital disorders and injuries

Wounds and injuries

Pharmaceutical industry

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals and prescription drugs

Pharmacies and pharmacists

Medical fields and specialties

Ophthalmology

She immediately experienced discomfort and blurred vision, as well as redness and lid swelling on using the cream.

Prescribing errors are common, the authors write, and affect one in 20 prescriptions in England, a 2012 study said.

Medications with similar names or packaging increase this risk. The packaging of the Vitaros and VitA-POS creams vary, but their similar names make differentiating them difficult for first-time users, the authors write.

They add that it was unusual for no one, between the pharmacists, GP and patient, to question the prescription of an erectile dysfunction cream for a female patient, particularly one instructed to use it on her eyes.

The authors "believe this to be an important issue to report to enhance awareness and promote safe prescribing skills."

The female patient visited a hospital for treatment of her severe dry eyes and recurrent corneal erosions -- a common condition caused by a scratch on the cornea that does not fully heal, leading to a blister. The blister can stick to the eyelid, during sleep for example, and once the eye is opened it may tear or pop, causing pain, blurry vision or sensitivity to light.

There are a number of treatment options for this infection, such as lubricant ointment combined with artificial tears, antibiotics, pain relievers or bandage soft contact lenses -- lenses designed to protect the cornea-- as well as the lubricant she was meant to be prescribed.

After the discomfort, blurred vision, redness and lid swelling, the woman then had conjunctival injection -- enlarged blood vessels -- as well as mild anterior chamber activity, which is an inflammation in the eye, and small epithelial defect, an erosion of the eye ball surface, report the authors.

Vitaros promotes blood flow to other areas of the body, explained Colin Vize, an ophthalmologist and chairman of the quality and safety group of the Royal College of Ophthalmologists, who was not involved in the report. "If you apply the same agent to the area around the eye, a similar action will take place," he said. This causes blood vessels to become larger, which lead to the conjunctival injection in this case, Vize added.

The report states she was treated with steroids, antibiotic eye drops and lubricants for a mild chemical injury on her eyes. The chemical injury healed within a few days, but the woman has continued to suffer from recurrent corneal erosions, for which she has received follow up treatments.

The mild chemical injury caused by the cream would be similar to injuries reported from e-cigarette fluid, nail glue and olbas oil, a decongestant, in the eye, the authors said.

The authors "would like to raise awareness that medications with similar spellings exist." They also want to encourage handwritten prescriptions "are printed in block capital letters (including the hyphen with VitA-POS) to avoid similar scenarios in the future."

Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners in the UK explained that "while every effort is taken to minimise the risk of making errors, both GPs and pharmacists are human, and medication mistakes can and occasionally do happen."

Strokes-Lampard, who was not involved in the report, said in an email to CNN that her organization can not comment on this individual case. "It must be recognised that medication errors that cause harm are relatively rare. It is also increasingly rare for a GP to issue a handwritten prescription nowadays - precisely because the margins for human error are so much higher," she added.

Digital systems with online prompts are commonly used, she said.

"These systems have substantially reduced the likelihood of prescribing errors -- but it is still important to maintain open and rapid channels of communication between GPs and pharmacists, so that if there are any queries regarding a patient's medication they can be answered."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -10°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -8°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -5°
Charles City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -6°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -10°
Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

New EMS truck in service in Byron

Image

Pledge at Meeting

Image

No upgrades for RPS transportation

Image

Heading for the Border

Image

Ice is thinning on area lakes

Image

Local band inducted in to Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame

Image

Prep basketball highlights 1-8-19

Image

Start of Minnesota Legislative Session

Image

Windy conditions make for precarious driving

Community Events