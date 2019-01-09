Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Wife? Check. Kids? Check. Two left feet? Check. Check. Australian PM in #shoegate

What should have been a heartwarming photo of the Australian Prime Minister posing with his wife and kids ha...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 7:22 AM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 7:22 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

What should have been a heartwarming photo of the Australian Prime Minister posing with his wife and kids has brought out the best in Aussie banter, thanks to one minor problem: the image showed the PM, Scott Morrison, with two left feet.

The Photoshopped picture -- in which Morrison appeared to be wearing two white sneakers meant for the left foot -- went viral and earned itself the hashtag #shoegate.

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Heads of government

Heads of state

Politics

Political Figures - Intl

Scott Morrison

Prime ministers

The Liberal Party politician, who replaced colleague Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister last year, made light of the situation Wednesday, tweeting a photo of himself wearing a grubby pair of K Swiss sneakers.

He blamed his department for the doctored photo, adding: "but if you must Photoshop, please focus on the hair (lack thereof), not the feet!"

The leader's spokesman told Reuters the image was changed by staff without Morrison's knowledge or authorization.

Despite the attempts at damage control, Morrison was mocked online for the blunder.

Some took up the challenge and focused on the leader's hair -- as he requested.

Others made fun of the fact that Morrison is the country's sixth prime minister in just over a decade.

The rival Green Party couldn't resist the chance to poke fun at the leader.

At times a controversial figure in Australia, Morrison was an enthusiastic advocate for the country's strict border protection regime during his time as immigration minister.

In November, he blasted schoolchildren who were organizing protests for action on climate change. Organizers criticized Morrison in an email to CNN at the time. They said he did not listen to climate scientists and failed to take action to stop "dangerous climate change."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -13°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -10°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -7°
Charles City
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -10°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -14°
Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

New EMS truck in service in Byron

Image

Pledge at Meeting

Image

No upgrades for RPS transportation

Image

Heading for the Border

Image

Ice is thinning on area lakes

Image

Local band inducted in to Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame

Image

Prep basketball highlights 1-8-19

Image

Start of Minnesota Legislative Session

Image

Windy conditions make for precarious driving

Community Events