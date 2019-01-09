Arthur Leclerc to test drive with Formula E in Marrakesh

While his brother has recently landed one of the most coveted seats in Formula One, Arthur Leclerc is busy forging his own racing career.

The 18-year-old, whose brother Charles will drive for Ferrari in F1 next season, will test drive for Monaco-based Formula E team Venturi in Marrakesh on Sunday.

Leclerc will pair with Frenchman Norman Nato for the rookie test following the second race of the all-electric championship in Morocco, his second spin in the Formula E Gen2 race car after getting behind the wheel in Spain last year.

"I'm honored to be selected by Venturi and as a Monegasque, it's particularly special for me," said Leclerc.

"I will dedicate myself completely to the team in their quest to optimize the Venturi VFE-05 and I'm very grateful for the opportunity to drive this outstanding car again.

"Formula E is a pioneering, inventive and young championship, and one in which I am very keen to play an active part. I'm fortunate to be involved in it at such an early stage in my career and I want to thank Gildo [Pastor] and Susie [Wolff] for believing in me," added Leclerc, referring to the Venturi boss and team principal respectively.

The Formula E season got underway in Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on December 15, with Portuguese driver Antonio Felix Da Costa taking top spot ahead of reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne.

The two Venturi drivers endured a difficult day at the season-opener, with legendary F1 driver Felipe Massa, making his Formula E debut, finishing 17th and teammate Edoardo Mortara down in 19th.

Leclerc's older brother Charles is widely tipped as one of the best young drivers in the world. The 21-year-old made his F1 debut with Sauber last year and placed 13th in the championship standings ahead of his move to Ferrari, where he replaces Kimi Raikkonen.

Arthur Leclerc competed in the French F4 Championship last year, placing fifth overall in his maiden season.

"Arthur has shown promise in Karting and F4 and I'm looking forward to seeing how he gets on in Marrakesh," said Venturi team principal Susie Wolff.

"Both he and Norman ... will both play a very valuable role at this early stage of the season where critical development can take place.

"We took home some key learnings in Ad Diriyah, we have plenty of work ahead over the coming races. Rookie tests like these give the team important opportunities to improve."

The Venturi team was co-founded by Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.