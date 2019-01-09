Clear
2019 BAFTA nominations announced

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announces the list of 2019 nominees for its awards ceremony, which will be held in London.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 4:44 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"The Favourite," the 18th century period comedy-drama starring Olivia Colman as Queen Anne, looks set to dominate the UK's 2019 BAFTA Awards, gaining 12 nominations including best film, it was announced Wednesday.

Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman -- the three main actresses from the comedy -- all received nominations for their work.

Meanwhile, "A Star is Born" received seven nominations, including nods to Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga for best actor and actress. Cooper, who directed the film, was also nominated for best director.

"Bohemian Rhapsody," the biopic about Freddie Mercury and British rock band Queen -- which stole the limelight from "A Star Is Born" at Sunday's 76th annual Golden Globes -- also received seven nominations. Rami Malek, who won raves for his full-throated portrayal of the late Mercury was nominated for Leading Actor, after walking away with best drama actor last week.

"Vice," where Christian Bale portrayed US Vice President Dick Cheney, received six nominations, while Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman -- which Lee hopes inspires Americans not to vote President Donald Trump into office for a second term -- received five.

Other nominations include "Cold War" and "Green Book," which both received four nominations, while "Can You Ever Forgive Me?," "Mary Poppins Returns," "Mary Queen of Scots" and "Stan & Ollie" each have three.

The awards ceremony, which is seen as an important indicator for the Oscars, will take place on February 10 in London.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week.
