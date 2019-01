Kim Jong Un departs Beijing after meetings with Xi Jinping

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un departed Beijing Wednesday by train, marking an end to his surprise visit.

Kim and his delegation are now expected to begin the 13-hour trip to the town of Dandong, which sits on the border between China and North Korea.

The visit was Kim's third to Beijing and fourth to China since March 2018, his first trip outside North Korea since he took power in 2011. He arrived in Beijing Tuesday in his famed armored train early Tuesday morning and held meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China is North Korea's only real ally internationally.