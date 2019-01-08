Fact-checking Trump's immigration speech

In his first formal address to the nation from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump painted a picture of a national threat and humanitarian crisis occurring along the US-Mexico border, saying his signature border wall would provide a solution.

Here's a partial rundown of the President's statements and the context:

Donald Trump Immigration Immigration, citizenship and displacement International relations and national security Political Figures - US

Trump: "All Americans are hurt by uncontrolled illegal migration."

It's very difficult to know exactly how much or little undocumented immigrants cost the United States. Many experts contest the notion that undocumented immigrants are a strain on the economy. A 2017 analysis noted that undocumented immigrants "make considerable tax contributions," for example.

Similarly, a 2018 study by the libertarian Cato Institute, which reviewed criminal conviction data from the Texas Department of Public Safety, found that immigrants -- legal or illegal -- are less likely than native-born Americans to be convicted of crimes. Throughout the country, there is also generally a decrease in the number of violent crimes, according to the FBI.

-- Priscilla Alvarez

Trump: "The wall will also be paid for indirectly by the great new trade deal we have made with Mexico."

Even if the new United States Mexico Canada Agreement ends up raising tax revenue, there's nothing earmarking that money for a wall. Income and corporate taxes are general revenue that would have to be appropriated by Congress.

Another way trade could bring money into the Treasury is through tariffs -- which are paid by American importers when they buy foreign goods. But like the original North American Free Trade Agreement, the new deal aims to keep trade between the three countries largely tariff-free.

-- Katie Lobosco

Trump: "1 in 3 women are sexually assaulted on the dangerous trek up through Mexico."

Trump acknowledged the violence migrants face in transit to the US, saying: "1 in 3 women are sexually assaulted on the dangerous trek up through Mexico. Women and children are the biggest victims by far of our broken system. This is the tragic reality of illegal immigration on our southern border."

Indeed, the trek to the US-Mexico border has been reported to be violent. According to data from Doctors Without Borders, 68.3% of migrants and refugees "entering Mexico reported being victims of violence during their transit toward the United States," and nearly one-third of women said they'd been sexually abused. But this very violence is also why women have chosen to travel in caravans.

-- Priscilla Alvarez

This story is breaking and will be updated.