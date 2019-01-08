Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New York police have closed the investigations into Mario Batali

The New York Police Department has closed its two investigations into sexual misconduct allegations against ...

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 7:45 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 7:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The New York Police Department has closed its two investigations into sexual misconduct allegations against celebrity chef and restaurateur Mario Batali without filing charges, a law enforcement official told CNN on Tuesday.

CNN reached out to a representative for Batali and is waiting to hear back.

Celebrities

Continents and regions

Investigations

Mario Batali

New York (State)

New York City

North America

Northeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Only one of the two cases the NYPD's Special Victims Division was investigating was within the statute of limitations, the official told CNN, and the NYPD was not able to develop probable cause in either of the two cases it was investigating.

The department doesn't have any open cases into Batali, the official said.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office declined to comment on the matter.

Allegations against Batali first surfaced in December 2017, after the restaurant news website Eater reported on four accounts of women who claimed that Batali "touched them inappropriately in a pattern of behavior that appears to span at least two decades."

Batali stepped away from his gig co-hosting ABC's "The Chew" shortly after the report published, an ABC spokesperson confirmed then. The Food Network, which aired Batali's show "Molto Mario" from 1996 to 2004, told CNN in December that it was shelving plans to bring back the program.

The NYPD in May confirmed to CNN that it was investigating allegations against Batali that were raised in a report on "60 Minutes." Women who worked in restaurants associated with Batali told CNN that inappropriate behavior was commonplace.

Batali in a statement at the time said: "I vehemently deny any allegations of sexual assault. My past behavior has been deeply inappropriate and I am sincerely remorseful for my actions." He declined to be interviewed by "60 Minutes."

Batali's former hospitality group, B&B Hospitality, in May decided to end its partnership with him. CNN has reached out to the group for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 3°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 2°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -4°
Scattered flurries and strong winds will push us into Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Windy conditions make for precarious driving

Image

Gun Control Issue in MN

Image

Tuesday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Golden Apple Award Winner: Mr. Soller

Image

Building demolished to make room for new LEC

Image

Limb Lab gains national attention

Image

Man arrested in what deputies are calling a 'crime spree' in north Iowa

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam3 Weather Forecast

Image

Future of Rochester's Corn Water Tower is now headed to HPC

Image

New Fresh Thyme opening in Rochester

Community Events