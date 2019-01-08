Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Driver in crash that killed youth hockey players pleads guilty

The driver of a tractor-traiiler that crashed into a bus, killing 16 people, pleaded guilty Tuesday in a Can...

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 3:11 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 3:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The driver of a tractor-traiiler that crashed into a bus, killing 16 people, pleaded guilty Tuesday in a Canadian provincial court.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu pleaded guilty to 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, said Dawn Blaus, spokeswoman for Saskatchewan Law Courts.

Accidental fatalities

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Amateur sports

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Deaths and fatalities

Guilty pleas

Law and legal system

Society

Sports and recreation

Traffic accidents

Youth sports

The crash happened April 6, 2018, as members of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team were headed to the town of Nipawin for a playoff game.

The tragedy was felt across Canada, where hockey is the dominant sport. For young players, long bus rides to tournaments are often considered a rite of passage.

Ten players, age 16-21, were killed, along with six adults -- the bus driver, an athletic therapist, the head coach, an assistant coach and two employees of Humboldt's FM radio station.

At least 13 other people on the bus were injured. The driver of the truck was not hurt, authorities said.

The sentencing phase of Sidhu's case is expected to begin January 28 in Melfort, Saskatchewan. Blaus said the sentencing could last three to five days.

During that time, victim impact statements will be read.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 8°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 1°
Scattered flurries and strong winds will push us into Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam3 Weather Forecast

Image

Future of Rochester's Corn Water Tower is now headed to HPC

Image

New Fresh Thyme opening in Rochester

Image

Mason City School Board ready to move forward after audit

Image

Parents Want Answers at School Board Meeting

Image

Transparency Act of 2019

Image

Inbody analyzer now at Cerro Gordo Co. Public Health

Image

Kingsland vs. Dover-Eyota Highlights 1-7-19

Image

Spartans girl's basketball red hot following losing streak

Image

Mason City Residents forced to evacuate

Community Events