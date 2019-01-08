Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

READ: Paul Manafort's response to allegations he lied to the special counsel

...

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 3:12 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 3:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 8°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 1°
Scattered flurries and strong winds will push us into Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam3 Weather Forecast

Image

Future of Rochester's Corn Water Tower is now headed to HPC

Image

New Fresh Thyme opening in Rochester

Image

Mason City School Board ready to move forward after audit

Image

Parents Want Answers at School Board Meeting

Image

Transparency Act of 2019

Image

Inbody analyzer now at Cerro Gordo Co. Public Health

Image

Kingsland vs. Dover-Eyota Highlights 1-7-19

Image

Spartans girl's basketball red hot following losing streak

Image

Mason City Residents forced to evacuate

Community Events