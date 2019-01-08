Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Whitney Cummings has a doppelgänger and it's freaky

There are doppelgängers and then there are doppelgängers.Whitney Cummings raised the they-...

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 3:11 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 3:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

There are doppelgängers and then there are doppelgängers.

Whitney Cummings raised the they-must-be-twins bar by posting a video of herself with a woman, April Tillman, who looks basically identical to her.

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Celebrity and pop culture

"Here's another video of me and my hologram @urban_pilates," Cummings wrote alongside the video in an Instagram post. "Do we all have twins somewhere in the world or do I need to confront my mom?"

Cummings first met Tillman, a pilates instructor in Portland, Oregon, back in 2015 and posted a picture for her followers.

But Cummings isn't the only celeb with an uncanny look-alike. Some of Hollywood's most recognizable faces are often confused for each other.

Take a look at Hollywood's interchangeable celebrities

For instance, actor Michael B. Jordan has said that he often gets mistaken for Nick Cannon.

And who could forget the time that actresses Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain did a hilarious video telling the world that they are in fact, not the same person.

Maybe our doppelgängers just aren't hanging out in Hollywood?

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 8°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 1°
Scattered flurries and strong winds will push us into Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam3 Weather Forecast

Image

Future of Rochester's Corn Water Tower is now headed to HPC

Image

New Fresh Thyme opening in Rochester

Image

Mason City School Board ready to move forward after audit

Image

Parents Want Answers at School Board Meeting

Image

Transparency Act of 2019

Image

Inbody analyzer now at Cerro Gordo Co. Public Health

Image

Kingsland vs. Dover-Eyota Highlights 1-7-19

Image

Spartans girl's basketball red hot following losing streak

Image

Mason City Residents forced to evacuate

Community Events