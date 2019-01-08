Clear
Ahead of speech, Trump undecided on national emergency declaration

President Donald Trump hasn't made a final decision about whether to declare a national emergency to get his...

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 1:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump hasn't made a final decision about whether to declare a national emergency to get his border wall, according to a person familiar with his thinking.

He is still working closely with top aides, including Stephen Miller, ahead of Tuesday's prime-time Oval Office address. This person said Trump is still considering how far he should go in his message to the nation, and advisers have noted the legal battle the administration will surely face if he does declare a national emergency to fulfill his signature campaign promise.

This debate is going on as White House aides are engaged in an all out blitz to get their message out, flooding the airwaves with officials ahead of Trump speaking Tuesday.

Vice President Mike Pence said Monday that the White House counsel is looking at the President's ability to declare a national emergency to fund border security.

Asked to explain how thoroughly the White House counsel's office has reviewed the possibility of an emergency declaration, Pence said it is something they have examined, but the administration would prefer to solve the problem of border security funding through Congress.

"What I'm aware of is they're looking at it, and the President is considering it," Pence told reporters during an hourlong briefing alongside Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Office of Management and Budget acting director Russell Vought.

