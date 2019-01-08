Bonnaroo always has a little something for everyone and this year is no different.
The 2019 lineup for the Tennessee music festival was announced Tuesday. Post Malone, Cardi B, The Lumineers, Phish, Kacey Musgraves, Solange and Brandi Carlile will be among the performers.
Arts and entertainment
Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
Concerts and musical performances
Festivals
Music
Music and dance
Music festivals
Other acts announced include The Avett Brothers, The Lonely Island Brockhampton, Odesza and Maya Rudolph's Prince cover band, Princess.
Bonnaroo takes place June 13-16 in Manchester, Tennessee.
Tickets go on sale Thursday.
The festival's full lineup can be found on Bonnaroo's site.
Related Content
- Bonnaroo 2019 lineup announced
- Bonnaroo 2018 lineup announced
- Lineup revealed for Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
- Twitter announces all-women speaker lineup at major tech event
- Four hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning at Bonnaroo
- 4 Paramedics Suffer Carbon Monoxide Poisoning At Bonnaroo
- Lollapalooza 2018 official lineup revealed
- Coachella 2019 lineup: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala to headline
- HBO quietly drops erotic programming from lineup
- Porsche eliminates diesel cars from its lineup