Sears' future is still in limbo

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 11:47 AM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 11:47 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The future of Sears remained in limbo Tuesday as lawyers for the bankrupt retailer huddled on the sidelines of a planned bankruptcy hearing.

Attorneys for Sears Holdings were scheduled to give an update on efforts to save the company. But nearly 90 minutes after the scheduled start of the hearing, the court postponed it for at least another hour.

Representatives for the company, its creditors and possibly those for a hedge fund controlled by Eddie Lampert, the chairman and former CEO of Sears, continued discussions during the delay.

Lampert had submitted a bid on December 28 of $4.4 billion to purchase the company and keep it in business.

Sears had until Friday to accept it, but the company has not commented on the status of the bid. Reports swirled that Sears had decided it was not a viable option to stay in business and that it would ask the court Tuesday for permission to start shutting down.

Sears filed for bankruptcy in October, but said it hoped to be able use the process to stay in business.

Lampert's bid from his hedge fund would have saved 425 stores and offered jobs to 50,000 Sears and Kmart employees. But the bid contained little additional cash from Lampert, and instead called for new borrowing. Lampert said he would forgive some of the loans he had made to Sears over the years.

