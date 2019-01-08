(CNN) -- The US attorney in Manhattan has charged Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who met in Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr. and others in June 2016 promising dirt on Hillary Clinton, in a separate case highlighting her ties to the Russian government. Veselnitkaya has been charged with obstruction of justice.
Related Content
- Russian lawyer at Trump Tower meeting charged in separate case
- URGENT - Russian lawyer at Trump Tower meeting charged in separate case
- Trump weighs in on reports of Kremlin ties to Russian lawyer at Trump Tower meeting
- NYT: Russian lawyer at Trump Tower meeting had closer ties to Kremlin than previously disclosed
- URGENT -
- URGENT -
- URGENT - Senate panel releases Trump Tower meeting transcripts
- URGENT - President urged to stop tweeting on Trump Tower meeting
- NYT: Russian lawyer at Trump meeting closely tied to Kremlin
- URGENT - Dowd resigns as Trump's lawyer
Scroll for more content...