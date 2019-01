La mayoría de los estadounidenses están en contra de Trump, el muro y el cierre de gobierno

Mason City Clear 36° Hi: 38° Lo: 12° Feels Like: 25° More Weather Albert Lea Scattered Clouds 36° Hi: 33° Lo: 10° Feels Like: 26° More Weather Austin Scattered Clouds 37° Hi: 35° Lo: 11° Feels Like: 27° More Weather Charles City Clear 36° Hi: 37° Lo: 12° Feels Like: 25° More Weather Rochester Broken Clouds 32° Hi: 31° Lo: 9° Feels Like: 18° More Weather

Some morning snow will give way to a windy Tuesday.