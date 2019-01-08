Russian lawyer at Trump Tower meeting charged in separate case

The Russian lawyer who attended a 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with members of the Trump campaign was charged by federal prosecutors in New York with obstruction of justice in a money-laundering case, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday that highlighted her ties to the Russian government.
Natalya Veselnitskaya, who gained prominence as a result of a meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and other members of the Trump campaign after he said he had been promised damaging intelligence on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, was indicted by the Manhattan US Attorney's office.
As that case proceeded, Veselnitskaya, a member of the defense team in that matter, allegedly gave a false declaration to the federal court in New York about the Russian government's investigative findings in that case, concealing from the court that she "had participated in drafting those supposed independent investigative findings in secret cooperation with a senior Russian prosecutor."
Veselnitskaya is not in the US and it's unlikely that she'll ever see court or be taken into custody unless she leaves Russia.
Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating the Trump Tower meeting as part of his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The special counsel's office declined to comment on whether it contributed to the Veselnitskaya investigation or referred it to the US Attorney's office.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
