Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lil Wayne's outfit the talk of football championship halftime show

Forget the game. Let's discuss Lil Wayne's outfit during the College Football Playoff National Championship ...

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 10:36 AM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 10:36 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Forget the game. Let's discuss Lil Wayne's outfit during the College Football Playoff National Championship halftime show.

We might as well since everyone else seemed to be after the performance Monday night.

Celebrities

College Football Playoff

College Football Playoff National Championship

Football (American)

Football (American) events

Lil Wayne

NCAA

NCAA College football

Sports and recreation

Sports events

Sports organizations and teams

The Grammy-winning rapper popped up during the band Imagine Dragon's rocking out, and it was quickly decided that Lil Wayne's get-up was a li'l weird.

The multipatterned long coat, floppy hat, oversize sunglasses, shiny red pants, stripped scarf and over- the-knee boots drew some comparisons to both McDonald's Hamburglar character and "E.T."

Clearly people forgot this is a man who has a song titled "Colorful Clothes."

If anyone cares, the Clemson Tigers took the national championship for a third time, defeating Alabama's Crimson Tide 44-16.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 18°
Some morning snow will give way to a windy Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam3 Weather Forecast

Image

Future of Rochester's Corn Water Tower is now headed to HPC

Image

New Fresh Thyme opening in Rochester

Image

Mason City School Board ready to move forward after audit

Image

Parents Want Answers at School Board Meeting

Image

Transparency Act of 2019

Image

Inbody analyzer now at Cerro Gordo Co. Public Health

Image

Kingsland vs. Dover-Eyota Highlights 1-7-19

Image

Spartans girl's basketball red hot following losing streak

Image

Mason City Residents forced to evacuate

Community Events