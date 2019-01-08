Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Erdogan says asking Turkey to protect Kurdish fighters is a 'serious mistake'

US National Security Advisor John Bolton made "a serious mistake" telling reporters that the United States w...

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 8:37 AM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 8:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

US National Security Advisor John Bolton made "a serious mistake" telling reporters that the United States would only pull out of Syria if Turkey pledged not to attack its Kurdish allies there, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday.

"Bolton's remarks in Israel are not acceptable. It is not possible for me to swallow this," Erdogan said during a speech in parliament. "Bolton made a serious mistake. If he thinks that way, he is in a big mistake. We will not compromise."

Continents and regions

John Bolton

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Minority and ethnic groups

North America

Political Figures - Intl

Political Figures - US

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Society

Syria

Syria conflict

The Americas

The Kurds

Turkey

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

Donald Trump

Misc organizations

People's Protection Units

Syrian Democratic Forces

US President Donald Trump announced late last month that the US had defeated ISIS in Syria and was pulling its 2,000 troops out of the country.

But Bolton -- who is currently on a four-day trip to Israel and Turkey -- appeared to add several conditions to Trump's announcement, saying over the weekend that the withdrawal was contingent upon preventing ISIS from reviving itself and on obtaining security guarantees from the Turks for US-backed Kurdish fighters in Syria.

"We don't think the Turks ought to undertake military action that's not fully coordinated with and agreed to by the United States at a minimum so they don't endanger our troops -- but also so that they meet the President's requirement that the Syrian opposition forces that have fought with us are not endangered," Bolton told reporters in Jerusalem on Sunday, Reuters reported.

Turkey considers several Kurdish groups -- including the People's Protection Units, also known as the YPG -- to be terrorist organizations. The YPG is the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces, which is the main US partner on the ground in the battle against ISIS and has controlled a large swathe of northern Syria for the past several years.

Trump's initial withdrawal announcement blindsided US allies -- not least the Kurds -- but was praised by Erdogan, who launched an operation in northwest Syria last January to clear the border area of Kurdish fighters.

In late December, the YPG announced it was withdrawing from the flashpoint town of Manbij, and called on the Syrian government forces to protect the area from an incoming Turkish attack.

"We completed our military preparations. We are determined to take steps on YPG. We will soon move to eliminate terror groups in Syria," Erdoğan said Tuesday.

US National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis said in a statement that Bolton had a "productive discussion" with Erdoğan's senior adviser Ibrahim Kalin on Tuesday.

"They had a productive discussion of the President's decision to withdraw at a proper pace from northeast Syria, identified further issues for dialogue, and emphasized the strong bilateral relationship between the US and Turkey," said Marquis.

"The US looks forward to the ongoing military-to-military consultations today on our cooperation in Syria."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 18°
Some morning snow will give way to a windy Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam3 Weather Forecast

Image

Future of Rochester's Corn Water Tower is now headed to HPC

Image

New Fresh Thyme opening in Rochester

Image

Mason City School Board ready to move forward after audit

Image

Parents Want Answers at School Board Meeting

Image

Transparency Act of 2019

Image

Inbody analyzer now at Cerro Gordo Co. Public Health

Image

Kingsland vs. Dover-Eyota Highlights 1-7-19

Image

Spartans girl's basketball red hot following losing streak

Image

Mason City Residents forced to evacuate

Community Events