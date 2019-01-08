Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Egypt beats South Africa to earn right to host 2019 African Cup of Nations

Seven-time champions Egypt will host this year's African Cup of Nations.Egypt, the most successful co...

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 7:14 AM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 7:14 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Seven-time champions Egypt will host this year's African Cup of Nations.

Egypt, the most successful country in the tournament's history, beat South Africa -- the only other nation to submit a formal bid -- by 16 votes to one at the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) Executive Committee on Tuesday.

Africa

Africa Cup of Nations

Confederation of African Football

Continents and regions

Egypt

FIFA

Football (Soccer)

Middle East and North Africa

Northern Africa

Soccer events

Sports and recreation

Sports events

Sports organizations and teams

South Africa

Southern Africa

The country has just six months to prepare for the 24-team tournament after Cameroon, the original host nation, was in November stripped of the right to hold the event because of slow preparations.

The Cup of Nations will take place from June 15 to July 13 and Egypt is hosting the competition for a fifth time, having also done so in 1957, 1974, 1986 and 2006.

Visit cnn.com/sport for more news, features and videos

Cameroon has been offered the chance to stage the finals in two years' time, meaning the original hosts for 2021 and 2023 have been asked to delay their tournaments.

While Guinea has agreed to move its staging of the event from 2023 to 2025, Ivory Coast -- which was set to host in 2021 -- has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

There could be double the celebrations for Egypt as forward Mo Salah is favorite to retain his CAF Player of the Year Award at the CAF Awards, which will take place Tuesday in Dakar, Senegal.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 20°
Some morning snow will give way to a windy Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam3 Weather Forecast

Image

Future of Rochester's Corn Water Tower is now headed to HPC

Image

New Fresh Thyme opening in Rochester

Image

Mason City School Board ready to move forward after audit

Image

Parents Want Answers at School Board Meeting

Image

Transparency Act of 2019

Image

Inbody analyzer now at Cerro Gordo Co. Public Health

Image

Kingsland vs. Dover-Eyota Highlights 1-7-19

Image

Spartans girl's basketball red hot following losing streak

Image

Mason City Residents forced to evacuate

Community Events