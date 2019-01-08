Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New threats of heavy rain, floods and snow in California and Pacific Northwest

Two drivers in Oregon were killed in a crash that was blamed on icy roads early Monday.Oregon State P...

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 5:54 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two drivers in Oregon were killed in a crash that was blamed on icy roads early Monday.

Oregon State Police said two commercial trailers collided and a fire broke out on the Newberg-Dundee Bypass in the northern part of the state near Portland. A third driver was injured in the crash after she was unable to stop her car and hit the back of one of the trailers. The woman was taken to a hospital after sustaining minor injuries.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

California

Continents and regions

Landslides

Natural disasters

North America

Northwestern United States

Severe weather

Southwestern United States

The Americas

Traffic accidents

United States

Washington (State)

Weather

Floods and flooding

Blizzards and ice storms

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Energy and utilities

Utilities industry

The Oregon crash comes as cities along the west coast battle dangerous weather conditions. Flooding, mudslides and snow closed several highways in California over the weekend. And widespread rain is expected to continue pouring over the state with new flood threats and heavy mountain snow expected to move in.

The California Department of Transportation reopened the Pacific Coast Highway to traffic Monday from south of Encinal Canyon Road in Malibu to Las Posas Road in Ventura County. Mudslides following a Saturday night storm had "wreaked havoc" on the highway, which took officials two days to clear. However, the department warned drivers that they should still expect "lane blockages as we continue to clear slides & clean drains."

Winds and storm conditions have left thousands of homes in the dark. The Sacramento Municipal Utility District said it has restored power to more than 100,000 customers and is working to restore service to the remaining 3,700.

Heavy rain and flooding

Parts of northern California may see up to 2-4 inches of rain today, which could bring more floods. In the southern part of the state, rain falling over burned areas will pose new threats for flooding, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.

That's because the effects of the burning keep water from being soaked into dry ground devoid of vegetation, spurring floods and mudflows, according to CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett.

FEMA warned California residents Monday to take alternate routes to avoid burned areas.

Los Angeles County issued a beach advisory, asking residents to avoid contact with ocean water until Wednesday as it may contain bacteria, debris and other hazards washed down by rain.

About 20 million people are under winter weather warnings and advisories from the Dakotas to Maine, Guy said. Meanwhile precipitation developing over the Great Lakes could bring a round of snow into the Northeast Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 24°
Some morning snow will give way to a windy Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Parents Want Answers at School Board Meeting

Image

Transparency Act of 2019

Image

Inbody analyzer now at Cerro Gordo Co. Public Health

Image

Kingsland vs. Dover-Eyota Highlights 1-7-19

Image

Spartans girl's basketball red hot following losing streak

Image

Mason City Residents forced to evacuate

Image

State Leaders Sworn In

Image

Local Taxpayer Nonplussed by potential for delays in returns

Image

New Homes in Byron

Image

Monday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events