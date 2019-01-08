Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Samsung warning; SoftBank and WeWork; Carlos Ghosn speaks in public

1. More tech trouble: Samsung has warned that its fourth-quarter operating profit is set to...

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 5:57 AM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 5:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

1. More tech trouble: Samsung has warned that its fourth-quarter operating profit is set to plunge nearly 30% compared to last year.

The South Korean company blamed the sharp drop on "lackluster demand" for its memory chips and "intensifying competition" in the smartphone industry.

Banking, finance and investments

Business, economy and trade

Financial markets and investing

Securities trading

Stock markets

Business figures

Carlos Ghosn

Economic indicators

Economy and economic indicators

Stock indexes

Company activities and management

Company earnings

Financial performance and reports

Financial results

Companies

Samsung Group

SoftBank Group Corp

WeWork

Business and industry sectors

Commodity markets

Energy and utilities

Energy commodities

Oil and gas industry

Oil prices

The guidance comes after Apple (AAPL) warned last week it will sell fewer iPhones than previously expected, mainly because of an economic slowdown in China.

That announcement sparked a deep sell-off in Apple's shares and the wider stock markets.

Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker, didn't mention China in its earnings guidance, but it said that "mounting" macroeconomic uncertainties were affecting its business.

2. SoftBank rethinks WeWork: SoftBank is planning to inject $2 billion into coworking space company WeWork, a person familiar with the deal told CNN Business. The source said the deal is expected to close this week.

The investment, first reported by the Financial Times, is a fraction of what was once reportedly on the table. SoftBank (SFTBF) had considered investing as much as $16 billion into WeWork this year, the FT reported.

Founded in 2010, WeWork has already raised $10.6 billion. Nearly $9 billion of that is from SoftBank. WeWork is valued at $42 billion, a spokesperson told CNN Business in November.

3. Ghosn makes his case: Carlos Ghosn has rejected accusations made against him by Japanese prosecutors during a court hearing in Tokyo.

"Your honor, I am innocent of the accusations against me," said Ghosn. It was the first public appearance by the former Nissan (NSANY) chairman since his arrest seven weeks ago on suspicion of financial misconduct.

Ghosn, who remains chairman and CEO of Renault (RNSDF), is suspected of under-reporting his income by tens of millions of dollars and transferring personal investment losses to Nissan.

The global business leader's spectacular downfall following his arrest in November has shaken the international auto industry and strained the alliance he built between Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors (MMTOF).

4. CES begins: The Consumer Electronics Show opens to public in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The annual event, which features press events, demos and gadgets, typically attracts nearly 200,000 people.

Attendees can peek at the future of TVs, mobile phones, voice assistants and of robots. Emerging 5G technology and artificial intelligence are expected to be the most talked-about trends on display.

This year's event coincides with a period of intense volatility for tech stocks and fears about how the sector would be affected by a weaker global economy.

5. Global market overview: US stock futures were pointing higher.

European markets opened with gains following a mixed trading session in Asia.

US oil prices increased another 0.3% on Tuesday to trade at $48.60 a barrel. Oil prices gained 1.2% on Monday.

The Dow closed 0.4% higher on Monday, building on the recent recovery on Wall Street. The S&P 500 added 0.7% and the Nasdaq jumped 1.3%.

Before the Bell newsletter: Key market news. In your inbox. Subscribe now!

6. Economics: The National Federation of Independent Business will publish its latest report on US small business optimism at 6:00 a.m. ET.

An unexpected slump in German industrial production during November is adding to worries about the major European economy.

"The big picture is that the German economy — and the euro-zone more generally — has clearly shifted down a gear," said Jack Allen, senior European economist at Capital Economics.

7. Coming this week:
Tuesday — The floor opens at the Consumer Electronics Show
Wednesday — Constellation Brands (STZ), KB Home (KBH) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) earnings; Fed minutes
Thursday — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the Economic Club in Washington, DC; Sears returns to bankruptcy court to potentially get a decision that could determine its future
Friday — CPI reports

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 24°
Some morning snow will give way to a windy Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Parents Want Answers at School Board Meeting

Image

Transparency Act of 2019

Image

Inbody analyzer now at Cerro Gordo Co. Public Health

Image

Kingsland vs. Dover-Eyota Highlights 1-7-19

Image

Spartans girl's basketball red hot following losing streak

Image

Mason City Residents forced to evacuate

Image

State Leaders Sworn In

Image

Local Taxpayer Nonplussed by potential for delays in returns

Image

New Homes in Byron

Image

Monday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events