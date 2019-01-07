Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Samsung profits plunge as smartphone and chip businesses struggle

It's not just Apple — Samsung is hurting, too.The South Korean tech company said Tuesday that its f...

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 10:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's not just Apple — Samsung is hurting, too.

The South Korean tech company said Tuesday that its fourth-quarter operating profit is set to plunge nearly 30% from a year earlier. It blamed the sharp drop on "lackluster demand" for its memory chips and "intensifying competition" in the smartphone industry.

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Company activities and management

Company earnings

Financial performance and reports

Financial results

Samsung Group

Apple Inc

Business and industry sectors

Consumer electronics

Consumer products

Electronics

Mobile and cellular telephones

Mobile technology

Smartphones

Technology

Asia

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

Business financial trouble

Samsung's guidance comes after Apple (AAPL) set off alarm bells last week by warning that it will sell fewer iPhones than previously expected, mainly because of disappointing demand in China amid an ongoing trade war with the United States.

Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker, didn't mention China specifically in its earnings guidance on Tuesday, but it said "mounting" macroeconomic uncertainties are affecting its business.

China, the world's largest smartphone market, is experiencing a deepening economic slowdown that's affecting businesses around the world.

As well as selling its own phones, Samsung supplies key parts like chips and display screens to other major device manufacturers. Apple's latest iPhones use Samsung's OLED screens.

The South Korean company said it expects operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2018 to come in at 10.8 trillion won ($9.6 billion), compared with about 15.2 trillion won ($13.5 billion) in the same period a year earlier. It predicted sales will drop about 11% to 59 trillion won ($52.5 billion).

It warned the weak performance is likely to continue, predicting its earnings will "remain subdued in the first quarter of 2019 due to difficult conditions for the memory business."

Analysts were not surprised by Samsung's bleak forecast.

"There is obviously the competition from the Chinese players that is limiting the growth of Samsung in many markets including the high-growth ones like India and South East Asia," said Kiranjeet Kaur, a Singapore-based analyst with research firm IDC.

According to IDC's latest report, Samsung still sells the most devices globally, but experienced a 13% decline in sales in the third quarter of 2018, compared with the same period a year earlier. Chinese smartphone maker Huawei, meanwhile, posted 33% growth.

And while many smartphone makers still use Samsung as a supplier, memory chip prices have "passed their peak days," Kaur added.

Samsung will report full fourth-quarter results at the end of this month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Incoming fronts will bring a chance for a wintry mixture and light snow tonight and into Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City Residents forced to evacuate

Image

State Leaders Sworn In

Image

Local Taxpayer Nonplussed by potential for delays in returns

Image

New Homes in Byron

Image

Monday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

New sensory floor in use in Charles City

Image

Study finds low screening rates for cervical cancer

Image

Kim Norton sworn in as Rochester's new mayor

Image

Dr. Oz - Eat for energy

Image

My Money - Your money this year

Community Events