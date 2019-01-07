Clear
Boston Marathon survivor hit by car

Adrianne Haslet lost part of her leg during the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Haslet was training to run this year's race when she was struck by a car on January 5th.

A professional dancer who lost part of her leg in the Boston Marathon terrorist bombing has been hospitalized after she was hit by a car while she was walking across a street.

"Struck by a car on Commonwealth Avenue, while on a crosswalk," Adrianne Haslet wrote on Instagram, next to a photo of her wearing a neck brace in a hospital bed. "Thrown into the air and landed, crushing the left side of my body. Yesterday. I'm completely broken. More surgery to come."

Haslet was a spectator at the finish line of the race on April 15, 2013, when two bombs went off in a terrorist attempt that claimed three lives.

"I felt the direct impact and it immediately blew off (part of) my left foot," she said.

Surgeons amputated the leg below the knee.

She allowed CNN camera crews to follow her recovery journey as she was outfitted with a bionic leg for a special report, "The Survivor Diaries."

She said then that she never wants to be pitied or to be called a victim of the people who carried out the Boston bombings.

"A victim ... means that I somehow belong to somebody or I'm suffering because of him and I'm not suffering. I'm thriving," she said. "I am a survivor."

With her new leg, Haslet gave host Anderson Cooper a ballroom dancing lesson in the special report.

She had not been a runner prior to the bombing, but completed the Boston Marathon in 2016 and was training for this year's race when the accident occurred Saturday night.

