Kim Jong Un pays another visit to China

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in China for a three-day visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese and North Korean state media reported Tuesday.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency, citing an unspecified source familiar with North Korea issues, earlier said a North Korean train possibly carrying a "high-level" official had crossed the border into China.

Dozens of security vehicles and officials blocked the roads around a train station in the Chinese border city of Dandong through which the train passed, according to Yonhap.

On previous occasions when Kim Jong Un has traveled to China to hold meetings with President Xi, the North Korean leader made the journey in a distinctive armored green train such as the one observed on Monday.

This is Kim's fourth trip to China.