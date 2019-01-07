Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

7 people have died in national parks since the shutdown began. But that's not unusual.

In the 16 days since the government shutdown began and more than 21,000 National Park Service employees were...

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 5:30 PM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 5:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In the 16 days since the government shutdown began and more than 21,000 National Park Service employees were furloughed, seven visitors to national parks have died.

Three of those deaths were accidental, including that of a 14-year-old girl who fell off Horseshoe Bend on December 24. Four other deaths are believed to be suicides, according to Mike Litterst, the National Park Service acting chief spokesperson and chief of public affairs.

California

Continents and regions

Deaths and fatalities

Destinations and attractions

Diseases and disorders

Government organizations - US

Head injuries

Health and medical

Investigations

National Park Service

National parks and monuments

Nevada

North America

Parks (green spaces)

Points of interest

Society

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

US Department of the Interior

US federal departments and agencies

Wounds and injuries

Yosemite National Park

Accidental fatalities

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Traffic accidents

But though tragic on their own, the tally of deaths is not out of the ordinary for the expansive National Park Service, which sees an average of six deaths per week, Litterst said. The deaths include accidents like drownings, falls, and motor vehicle crashes, as well as medical incidents such as heart attacks, he said.

Overall, that's a miniscule fraction of the more than 330 million people who visited the 418 sites in the National Park System in 2017, according to National Park Service data.

The National Park Service, which usually employs 24,681 people, furloughed all but 3,298 of them when the shutdown began on December 22. Many parks remained open for the shutdown, but there were no visitor services, restrooms, trash collection, facilities or road maintenance, the National Park said.

Still, there's no evidence that the deaths these past couple weeks are related to the shutdown.

The 14-year-old girl who died was located at the bottom of Horseshoe Bend, about 700 feet below the overlook. Her body was recovered Christmas morning around 10 a.m., and the initial investigation indicates she died of an accidental fall.

In addition, a male visitor to Yosemite National Park died on Christmas Day after receiving a head injury above Nevada Fall, according to a statement from Andrew Munoz, acting chief of public and congressional affairs with the National Park Service, provided by CNN affiliate KFSN.

A 42-year-old woman from Texas, who was hiking with her husband and three children, was also struck and killed by a falling tree in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on December 27. The accident occurred amid high winds, Litterst said.

So far, shutdown-related issues at national parks have mainly had to do with cleanliness and sanitation. For example, Joshua Tree campgrounds were forced to close January 2 for health and safety concerns as vault toilets reached capacity, the National Park Service said.

"In addition to human waste in public areas, driving off road and other infractions that damage the resource are becoming a problem," the agency said.

Yosemite National Park also closed a number of campgrounds and facilities within the park due to impacts from human waste and public safety concerns, the National Park Service said.

Still, the National Park Service did note that the investigation into the death of the Yosemite visitor was affected by the shutdown.

"We aren't releasing more detail because the incident remains under investigation, which is taking longer than usual because of the shutdown," Munoz said. "A news release wasn't issued because of the shutdown."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Incoming fronts will bring a chance for a wintry mixture and light snow tonight and into Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New sensory floor in use in Charles City

Image

Study finds low screening rates for cervical cancer

Image

Kim Norton sworn in as Rochester's new mayor

Image

Dr. Oz - Eat for energy

Image

My Money - Your money this year

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Goats on the Snow event

Image

New exhibit at Rochester Children's Museum

Image

New developments in effort to save corn water tower

Image

Century vs. Austin highlights 1-5-19

Community Events