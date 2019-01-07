Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Netflix is the king of Hollywood — and Wall Street

Take that, big film studios. Shares of Netflix (...

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 4:11 PM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 4:11 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Take that, big film studios. Shares of Netflix (NFLX) surged 6% Monday, a day after the company took home five Golden Globe awards for movies and television.

The stock is now up 18% this year, easily making it the best performer of the FAANG tech companies.

Banking, finance and investments

Broadcasting industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Digital and streaming video

Financial markets and investing

Internet and WWW

Internet broadcasting

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Netflix Incorporated

Streaming media

Technology

Wall Street

Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL) are all up single digits this year. Apple (AAPL) is down nearly 7%.

Netflix has been on a hot streak as investors salivate about the prospects for more big gains in subscribers, revenues and profits this year — even as some are concerned the company continues to spend billions of dollars on new content.

Those bets seem to be paying off, though. Netflix will wind up adding more subscribers in the US than Wall Street is expecting, Piper Jaffray analyst Michael Olson predicted in a report Monday based on an analysis of search trends for Netflix on Google.

Sure, some analysts are worried that Netflix could lose some momentum as Amazon and Apple invest more in their own original content and Disney (DIS) launches its own streaming rival.

But for now, Netflix has all the buzz.

Just look at how much people have been talking about the choose your own adventure episode of "Black Mirror" and the Sandra Bullock thriller "Bird Box" on social media.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Incoming fronts will bring a chance for a wintry mixture and light snow tonight and into Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Oz - Eat for energy

Image

My Money - Your money this year

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Goats on the Snow event

Image

New exhibit at Rochester Children's Museum

Image

New developments in effort to save corn water tower

Image

Century vs. Austin highlights 1-5-19

Image

Beautifying downtown Stewartville

Image

United Way of Mower County donation

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events