Broadcast networks deliberating whether to air Trump's prime time immigration address

The big four broadcast networks are deliberating over President Donald Trump's request to air a Tuesday night prime time address on border security, a network executive told CNN.

Trump announced in a tweet that he will deliver his address at 9 p.m. ET. In his tweet, the President characterized the situation on the border as a "national security crisis."

Spokespeople for ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox did not immediately provide comment, but the network executive who spoke to CNN Business confirmed that White House had requested time for a speech.

"Time has been requested for 9 p.m. Networks are deliberating," the network executive said.

Spokespeople for CNN and Fox News said their networks would air the address. A spokesperson for MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It would be highly unusual for the cable news networks not to air a presidential prime time address.

There is precedent, however, for broadcast networks declining to air a presidential speech. In 2014, ABC, NBC, and CBS declined to carry an address delivered by President Barack Obama on immigration, though Obama's White House never formally requested time after it was determined networks would be reluctant to agree to broadcast it.

Trump's Monday request for networks to air his speech touched on a number of debates that have been raging in journalism since his ascension to the Oval Office. Among them: Should the speech be aired live? How should the networks respond if Trump uses their platforms to deceive their audiences and spread misinformation? What kind of fact-checking methods should networks employ?

Recently, there has been debate about whether networks should air Trump's words in real-time. Several media critics, for instance, told CNN on Friday that networks should not rush to air Trump's remarks made during pool sprays and briefings.

"Some advice -- demand to see the text in advance and if it is not truthful either don't air it or fact check it live on lower third," tweeted Joe Lockhart, the former White House press secretary under President Bill Clinton. "And cut away if he goes off text and starts lying."