Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Golden Globes ratings dip slightly even with thrilling NFL lead-in

The 76...

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 2:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The 76th annual Golden Globes drew less viewers than it did in 2018 even though a thrilling NFL game gave NBC a big lead-in on Sunday night.

The Golden Globes brought in 18.6 million viewers for the peacock network, a slight decline from last year's 19 million.

Arts and entertainment

Awards and prizes

Broadcasting industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Cable and television industry

Comcast Corp

Companies

Entertainment and arts awards

Football (American)

Golden Globe Awards

Media industry

Movie awards

Movies

NBC

NBCUniversal

NFL

Sports and recreation

Sports organizations and teams

Television programming

Television ratings and shares

The ceremony, at which the biggest trophies of the night went to "Green Book" and "Bohemian Rhapsody," likely got a boost from the Philadelphia Eagles' last minute victory over the Chicago Bears, which aired on NBC right before the ceremony.

The Wild Card playoff game brought in a 22.9 overnight rating for NBC. That's the best rating for a Wild Card game on NBC in 25 years.

Despite taking a hit of 400,000 viewers this year, the Golden Globes' ratings is still a victory for NBC. Award shows have lost viewership in recent years with the Oscars notching its lowest ratings in the show's history last year. A slight decline or breaking even is actually a win in this TV climate.

As for the awards itself, the Globes telecast was a nearly politics-free affair that included some surprising wins and snubs.

"The awards aside — and you should always set the perplexing Golden Globe Awards choices aside — this year's Globes were a test case for what works at an awards show these days. Having tried running politically hot and sardonically cold, this year it wondered if warm might be just right," wrote James Poniewozik, the chief television critic for The New York Times. "Sometimes it was cozy, sometimes just tepid."

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh also received solid marks as hosts with Oh making history as the first Golden Globes host of Asian descent.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Rain clears this morning but snow returns tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Oz - Eat for energy

Image

My Money - Your money this year

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Goats on the Snow event

Image

New exhibit at Rochester Children's Museum

Image

New developments in effort to save corn water tower

Image

Century vs. Austin highlights 1-5-19

Image

Beautifying downtown Stewartville

Image

United Way of Mower County donation

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events