'Big Little Lies' Season 2 already looks criminally good

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 2:47 PM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 2:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Ready for "Big Little Lies" Season 2? Get in line.

Reese Witherspoon on Monday shared the first photo of the show's sophomore season on social media.

Arts and entertainment

Television programming

In the sneak-peek pic, stars Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern can be seen standing side-by-side in a police lineup.

Their wardrobe -- the same outfits they sported to the fundraiser event seen in the Season 1 finale -- indicates this Season 2 moment of scrutiny takes place in the same evening the characters played a hand in the death of abusive Perry (Alexander Skarsgard).

Whether it's a real-life scenario as opposed to a dream, however, remains to be seen.

Nonetheless, the promo makes one thing clear: This season is about the women facing possible consequences, both big and little.

HBO has not said when the new season will premiere, but gave eagle-eyed Golden Globe viewers the briefest of sneak peeks at the new season in a programming tease that aired during the award show on Sunday.

The tease featured a new look at Meryl Streep in action. Streep plays the mother-in-law of Kidman's character, Celeste Wright.

