Carlos Ghosn has been in a Tokyo jail for 7 weeks. He's about to tell his side of the story

Carlos Ghosn is finally about to tell his version of the events that led to his arrest in Japan nearly two months ago.

The chairman and CEO of Renault (RNSDF) will appear for the first time in public since his arrest on suspicion of financial misconduct while leading carmaker Nissan.

He requested the open hearing at a Tokyo court to seek an explanation on why he has been held so long.

"For the first time, he will be able to answer the allegations against him, to give his version of events. I think everyone will be surprised to hear his side of the story," Ghosn's son Anthony told French newspaper Journal du Dimanche in an interview published on Sunday.

Ghosn's son said his father had lost 22 pounds "because he's eating three bowls of rice a day. The conditions are not very good."

The auto industry legend has been locked in a Tokyo jail cell since November 19, and the court has already approved a request from prosecutors to extend his detention until January 11.

Ghosn and Nissan were indicted on December 10 on allegations that they under-reported his income by tens of millions of dollars between 2010 and 2015. That charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years. Prosecutors are also investigating allegations that the practice went on for longer and that Ghosn temporarily shifted 1.85 billion yen ($16.6 million) of losses from his private investments onto a Nissan subsidiary in 2008.

The Brazilian-born French citizen, who grew up in Lebanon, has yet to issue a detailed public statement in response to the allegations. But he has maintained his innocence throughout, according to his Tokyo-based lawyer.

"Every day when he wakes up in the detention center, he can tell the prosecutor that he challenges the accusations against him, or on the contrary, he can confess and be released," Anthony Ghosn told the French weekly newspaper. "For seven weeks, his decision has been quite clear. ... He will not give up."

His lawyers will hold a press conference

Following Tuesday's hearing, Ghosn's legal team will hold a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan at which they will read out the statement Ghosn plans to give in court.

The case has sparked questions about the Japanese justice system and the ability of prosecutors to keep a person in jail for extended periods of time while investigations continue.

Visits from lawyers, family and friends are strictly controlled by prosecutors in Japan, making it difficult for suspects to establish a defense or give their side of the story to the media.

"They'll only let him out on the condition he confesses," Anthony Ghosn told Journal du Dimanche. "He [Carlos Ghosn] doesn't speak Japanese and the paradox is that the confession they want him to sign is written exclusively in Japanese."

Ghosn's spectacular downfall has shaken the international auto industry and strained the alliance he built between Nissan (NSANY), Renault and Mitsubishi Motors (MMTOF).

While in jail, Ghosn has been ousted as chairman of Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. He remains chairman and CEO of Renault, but the company has assigned his duties to other executives in his absence.

Nissan has said the alleged misconduct was first brought to its attention by a whistleblower. An internal investigation uncovered serious problems, according to the company, which led it to alert authorities in Japan.

Greg Kelly, the former Nissan director accused of helping Ghosn under-report his income, was released from jail in Japan on Christmas Day after being granted bail.

Kelly denies any wrongdoing. His wife said he had been wrongly accused as part of a power grab by Nissan executives targeting Ghosn — an allegation Nissan disputes.