Trump to visit border amid shutdown, wall fight

President Donald Trump will visit the US-Mexico border on Thursday, the White House's latest attempt to call attention to what it is calling a "crisis" on the southern border.
The trip comes as the government shutdown begins its third week, with Trump and congressional Democrats at an impasse over Trump's demand for nearly $6 billion in federal funding to build a wall on the southern border.
During the trip, Trump will "meet with those on the frontlines of the national security and humanitarian crisis," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced Monday morning on Twitter.
