Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sciutto fact-checks White House's border claim

CNN's Jim Sciutto fact-check's the White House's misleading claim that nearly 4,000 suspected terrorists were stopped trying to enter the US.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 11:47 AM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 12:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump will visit the US-Mexico border on Thursday, the White House's latest attempt to call attention to what it is calling a "crisis" on the southern border.

The announcement of the trip comes as the government shutdown begins its third week, with Trump and congressional Democrats at an impasse over Trump's demand for nearly $6 billion in federal funding to build a wall on the southern border.

During the trip, Trump will "meet with those on the front lines of the national security and humanitarian crisis," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced Monday morning on Twitter.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has flatly rejected providing any funding for a border wall to resolve the stalemate. And Trump has threatened to drag on the shutdown for months or even years if he does not get funding for the border wall.

As the shutdown continues, more Americans are beginning to see its effects. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are furloughed or working without pay. Transportation Security Administration officers at major airports around the country are not showing up for work. Conditions at national parks are deteriorating and the Department of Housing and Urban Development is running out of money for a key housing program.

But for now, both sides are sticking to their positions and negotiations over the weekend between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic congressional staffers yielded little progress.

Trump administration officials have pointed to a surge in migrant families crossing the border to make their case that the situation at the southern border is reaching critical proportions.

But Trump and his top officials have also pointed to misleading statistics to suggest terrorists are attempting to enter the United States through the southern border. Sanders, for example, falsely claimed on Sunday that "nearly 4,000 known or suspected terrorists come into our country illegally," even though the overwhelming majority of those individuals are blocked from entering the US at airports.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Rain clears this morning but snow returns tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Oz - Eat for energy

Image

My Money - Your money this year

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Goats on the Snow event

Image

New exhibit at Rochester Children's Museum

Image

New developments in effort to save corn water tower

Image

Century vs. Austin highlights 1-5-19

Image

Beautifying downtown Stewartville

Image

United Way of Mower County donation

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events