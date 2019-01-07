Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chrissy Metz denies calling Alison Brie the b-word at the Golden Globes

It's all love between Chrissy Metz and Alison Brie.There was a bit of a dust-up Sunday night during t...

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 8:35 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's all love between Chrissy Metz and Alison Brie.

There was a bit of a dust-up Sunday night during the Golden Globes activities -- not between the two actresses but rather among folks over on social media.

Arts and entertainment

Awards and prizes

Entertainment and arts awards

Golden Globe Awards

Movie awards

Movies

Here's how it all came about.

Metz was participating in a Golden Globes Facebook live on the red carpet when she was asked if she knew Brie.

The camera moved away from the "This Is Us" star to Brie when some believed they heard Metz say, "She's such a b**ch."

Metz jumped on Twitter to deny she said such a thing about the "GLOW" star.

"It's terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated!" Metz tweeted. "I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart."

Brie took to her Instagram stories for some solidarity against the rumor mill.

"Nothing but love for @chrissymetz!!" she wrote on a photo of her and Metz together at last year's Screen Actors Guild Awards. "Rumors can't keep us down."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain clears this morning but snow returns tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Oz - Eat for energy

Image

My Money - Your money this year

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Goats on the Snow event

Image

New exhibit at Rochester Children's Museum

Image

New developments in effort to save corn water tower

Image

Century vs. Austin highlights 1-5-19

Image

Beautifying downtown Stewartville

Image

United Way of Mower County donation

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events