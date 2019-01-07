Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Shaquille O'Neal helps pay for Jazmine Barnes' funeral

NBA great Shaquille O'Neal is helping to cover funeral costs for Jazmine Barnes, the 7-year-old girl who was...

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 7:25 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

NBA great Shaquille O'Neal is helping to cover funeral costs for Jazmine Barnes, the 7-year-old girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting.

O'Neal, a four-time NBA champion and 15-time All-Star in his 19-year NBA career, is an analyst with Turner Sports. He and Houston Senior Police Officer Kenneth Miles brought a cashier's check to Jazmine's family on Thursday to pay for the funeral, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Funerals

Jazmine Barnes

Misc people

Shaquille O'Neal

Shootings

Sports figures

Basketball

Basketball events

NBA

NBA All-Star Game

Sports and recreation

Sports events

Sports organizations and teams

The news, first reported by CNN affiliate KPRC, was verified to CNN on Thursday by O'Neal through Turner Sports. Turner Sports and CNN are part of Warner Media.

Jazmine was in a car with her family as they drove through Houston when she was shot in the head on December 30.

Eric Black Jr., 20, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in Jazmine's death. Black reportedly told police he drove the vehicle used in the shooting while a man in the passenger seat opened fire. A second person, currently in jail on drug charges, is also listed as a suspect in the shooting.

Last week, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins pledged his playoff game check to Jazmine's family. In an interview with CNN's Brooke Baldwin, Hopkins said it was to help the family with funeral costs, hospital bills for Jazmine's mother or other family needs.

"That could have been anyone in my family," Hopkins said, reiterating one of his tweets in which he said that he thought of his own 5-year-old daughter when he saw a picture of Jazmine.

According to the NFL, Hopkins was set to make $29,000 for Saturday's AFC Wild Card game. The Texans lost to the Indianapolis Colts in Houston, ending their season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain returns tonight alongside breezy conditions.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Goats on the Snow event

Image

New exhibit at Rochester Children's Museum

Image

New developments in effort to save corn water tower

Image

Century vs. Austin highlights 1-5-19

Image

Beautifying downtown Stewartville

Image

United Way of Mower County donation

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Grizzlies' Hart signs with NAHL team

Community Events