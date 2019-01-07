Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police continue search for suspect in deadly bowling alley shooting

Investigators near Los Angeles pressed on Monday in their probe of a deadly weekend shooting at a bowling al...

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 7:25 AM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 7:25 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Investigators near Los Angeles pressed on Monday in their probe of a deadly weekend shooting at a bowling alley.

Three men were killed and four people wounded late Friday at the Gable House Bowl in Torrance, 20 miles from Los Angeles.

Arrests

Bowling

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Shootings

Sports and recreation

Criminal investigations

Fugitives and manhunts

Police have reported no arrests.

According to CNN affiliates KTLA and KABC, the three people who died at the scene were identified by their family members as Michael Radford, 20, and Robert Meekins and Astin Edwards, both 28.

Police said two injured males were taken to a hospital and two other males sought medical attention on their own.

The gunshots went off just before midnight after a brawl involving first women and then men.

Detectives were to examine surveillance video recorded inside the building, Torrance police Sgt. Ron Harris said.

"We're also asking anyone in the public who might have seen anything, or (recorded) any cell phone video or other video, to come forward and help in this investigation," Harris said.

Torrance police officers saw multiple people with gunshot wounds when they arrived and they started lifesaving measures, including CPR and using a defibrillator, police said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain returns tonight alongside breezy conditions.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Goats on the Snow event

Image

New exhibit at Rochester Children's Museum

Image

New developments in effort to save corn water tower

Image

Century vs. Austin highlights 1-5-19

Image

Beautifying downtown Stewartville

Image

United Way of Mower County donation

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Grizzlies' Hart signs with NAHL team

Community Events