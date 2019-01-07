Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Pizza Hut expands beer delivery service

Pizza Hut is leaning into its beer delivery service to get an edge over Domino's.The pizza chain anno...

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 7:26 AM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 7:26 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Pizza Hut is leaning into its beer delivery service to get an edge over Domino's.

The pizza chain announced on Monday that it is expanding its beer delivery program to 1,000 locations by the summer.

Alcoholic beverages

Beer

Beverages

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Consumer products

Kinds of foods and beverages

Pizza Hut

YUM Brands Inc

Food and beverage industry

Restaurant and food service industry

Restaurant industry

Restaurants

Fast food

delivery

Food and drink

Beer delivery will be up and running in nearly 300 locations in Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, California and Arizona by mid-January. Pizza Hut is the only national pizza chain that delivers beer.

Delivery has become increasingly important for restaurants trying to reach their customers outside of the store and learn more about their preferences. For pizza chains, the stakes are higher. Unlike other fast food companies, pizza restaurants have been successfully offering delivery for years. To stay competitive, they have to up their game.

Pizza Hut tried out beer delivery for the first time in late 2017, and rolled the program out to nearly 100 locations in May. The chain has about 7,500 locations in the United States, according to the chain's website.

Customers have responded well to the option, said Marianne Radley, Pizza Hut's chief brand officer. The "positive feedback ... is a big driving force behind this expansion," she told CNN Business in an email, adding that new customers have started ordering from Pizza Hut because of the service.

For years, Pizza Hut outsold competitors Domino's, Papa John's (PZZA) and Little Caesars. But recently Pizza Hut has been losing ground to Domino's. Last year, Domino's sales exceeded Pizza Hut's for the first time.

Same-store sales at Domino's (DPZ) have increased over the past few quarters, but slumped slightly for Pizza Hut.

Both Domino's and Pizza Hut have poured funds into delivery and run flashy promotions to advertise their capabilities.

Domino's delivers to outdoor locations like parks and beaches through its hotspots program, and has tested delivery by drone, robot and reindeer.

Pizza Hut developed insulated pouches designed to keep delivery pizzas up to fifteen degrees hotter. It's also made bluetooth-enabled "pie top" sneakers that let you pause your TV and order pizza with the push of a button.

"Our customers have come to expect a top-notch delivery experience," Radley said. Tossing beer into the mix "has upped the ante." Pizza Hut is deliberately rolling the service out in time for the Super Bowl.

A wide variety of beers, including Blue Moon, Bud Light and Corona Extra, are available for order.

All participating locations have liquor licenses. To make sure that its not serving underage customers, Pizza Hut employees will check ID when the order is delivered. Customers also have to fill out a form for Pizza Hut's records, Radley said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain returns tonight alongside breezy conditions.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Goats on the Snow event

Image

New exhibit at Rochester Children's Museum

Image

New developments in effort to save corn water tower

Image

Century vs. Austin highlights 1-5-19

Image

Beautifying downtown Stewartville

Image

United Way of Mower County donation

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Grizzlies' Hart signs with NAHL team

Community Events