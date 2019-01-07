Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Fiji water girl steals show at Golden Globes

Many fan favorites took home a Globe at Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, but one unlikely star was the Fiji water girl who stole the show on the red carpet.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 5:56 AM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 6:09 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Glenn Close may have snagged the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama movie and Christian Bale won for best actor in a comedy.

But when it came to stealing the show, it was all about a mysterious brunette who you have almost certainly never heard of.

Wearing a deep blue evening dress, the initially unidentified woman managed to make herself known to the paparazzi at Sunday's award ceremony by photobombing almost every red carpet shot -- appearing behind just about everyone from Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis to Idris Elba and Richard Madden.

She also stole the spotlight from the likes of Jim Carrey, Dakota Fanning and Camilla Belle.

Later revealed as an LA-based model, Kelleth Cuthbert pulled off the brazen publicity stunt by continuously posing with a tray of bottles of Fiji Water intended for the thirsty guests.

And it was not just a case of standing demurely in the background. Instead Cuthbert, who originally hails from Toronto, made a point of staring into the camera and grabbing the global limelight.

At the start of the night, she posted a picture of herself on Instagram, captioning it: "Not the worst way to spend a Sunday... #goldenglobesfijigirl #fijiwatergirl"

Pictures of the model quickly went viral, with a host of memes and even a spoof Twitter account appearing within hours.

Fiji Water, which sponsored the award ceremony, later tweeted: "We're so glad everyone is talking about our water!

"*senses ominous presence*

"She's right behind us, isn't she? #FIJIwatergirl"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Rain returns tonight alongside breezy conditions.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Goats on the Snow event

Image

New exhibit at Rochester Children's Museum

Image

New developments in effort to save corn water tower

Image

Century vs. Austin highlights 1-5-19

Image

Beautifying downtown Stewartville

Image

United Way of Mower County donation

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Grizzlies' Hart signs with NAHL team

Image

Law Enforcement Challenged to Meet Recruitment Goals

Community Events