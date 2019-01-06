Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Susan Zirinsky named president of CBS News, succeeding David Rhodes

Susan Zirinsky, a 46-year veteran of CBS News and the top producer of the "48 Hours" newsmagazine, is about ...

Posted: Jan. 6, 2019 10:31 PM
Updated: Jan. 6, 2019 10:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Susan Zirinsky, a 46-year veteran of CBS News and the top producer of the "48 Hours" newsmagazine, is about to become the first woman to run the network's television news division.

Zirinsky will succeed CBS News president David Rhodes, who is stepping down in March.

Rhodes' contract was set to expire in February, and there had been widespread speculation within the news division about his future, as CBS is cleaning house after the scandals that have plagued the news division, the network and its parent company recently.

Joe Ianniello, the interim CEO of CBS, announced the news on Sunday night after CNN Business began to inquire about the imminent change.

Ianniello said Rhodes "has decided the time is right to move on to new opportunities."

"I'm grateful to David for his 8 years with the Company, during which time he led CBS News with integrity and editorial rigor and launched CBSN. I'm also grateful for David's commitment to work closely with Susan to ensure a smooth transition over the coming months," he wrote in an internal memo.

Zirinsky, known as "Z" within the news division, is a popular figure, having worked in various roles there since 1972.

"You may think of her as Holly Hunter from 'Broadcast News,' but she is so much more," Ianniello wrote, in a nod to the fact that Zirinsky inspired the "Broadcast News" character. She was also a consultant on the film.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 21°
Rain returns tonight alongside breezy conditions.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New exhibit at Rochester Children's Museum

Image

New developments in effort to save corn water tower

Image

Century vs. Austin highlights 1-5-19

Image

Beautifying downtown Stewartville

Image

United Way of Mower County donation

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Grizzlies' Hart signs with NAHL team

Image

Law Enforcement Challenged to Meet Recruitment Goals

Image

New Details About Officer-Involved Shooting

Community Events