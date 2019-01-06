Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Saudi woman says she's being 'held' at Thai airport

A young Saudi woman says she is being detained at Bangkok's main airport after trying to escape from her par...

Posted: Jan. 6, 2019 10:26 AM
Updated: Jan. 6, 2019 10:26 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A young Saudi woman says she is being detained at Bangkok's main airport after trying to escape from her parents in Kuwait.

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun says that on landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Thailand, she had her passport confiscated and that she is being "held" by Saudi embassy officials.

Asia

Continents and regions

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Saudi Arabia

Southeast Asia

Thailand

Air transportation

Airports

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Transportation and warehousing

"I cannot flee the airport, I've tried but couldn't. There's a security guard watching me," the 18-year-old said on a live video posted on Twitter.

In another tweet she said she had left the room to see how closely she was being watched but was asked to return.

Surachet Hakpal, chief of the Thailand's Immigration Bureau told CNN that al-Qunun had been refused entry into the country because she did not present "any necessary document[s]," but he denied that the Saudi teenager was being detained by Thai authorities.

"In order to enter our country, she must comply with our regulations...This is their [Saudi Arabia's] internal affairs. We are simply performing our duties" he said. Hakpal also said al-Qunun was trying to escape from an arranged marriage.

Phil Robertson, deputy director of Human Rights Watch in Asia said no country should interfere with an 18-year-old's right to travel where she wishes. Robertson told CNN that al-Qunun "fears for her life if she is returned to Saudi Arabia and her family, who have physically and psychologically abused her for daring to assert her independence."

Saudi Arabia did not immediately respond to CNN's requests for comments.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 18°
Tracking rain and cooler temperatures in the forecast.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Century vs. Austin highlights 1-5-19

Image

Beautifying downtown Stewartville

Image

United Way of Mower County donation

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Grizzlies' Hart signs with NAHL team

Image

Law Enforcement Challenged to Meet Recruitment Goals

Image

New Details About Officer-Involved Shooting

Image

Staying Safe from Online Predators

Image

Mayo Closing Two Clinics

Community Events